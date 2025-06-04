  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Thai superstar Rodtang blows the roof off in kickboxing barnburner against Bosnian war machine in Bangkok

WATCH: Thai superstar Rodtang blows the roof off in kickboxing barnburner against Bosnian war machine in Bangkok

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Jun 04, 2025 09:22 GMT
Rodtang [Photo via ONE Championship]
Rodtang [Photo via ONE Championship]

One year ago, Rodtang Jitmuangnon showcased his striking versatility and silenced critics who saw him solely as a Muay Thai powerhouse.

Ad

The Thai sensation stepped into unfamiliar territory at ONE 167 in June 2024, facing Denis Puric in a 141.25-pound catchweight kickboxing bout at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Check out the matchup's highlight below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

What unfolded was a thrilling display of firepower from both men, but it was Rodtang's adaptability that stood out.

From the opening bell, the action was relentless. When Puric called for a firefight late in the first round, Rodtang didn't hesitate as he unleashed blistering combinations that electrified the home crowd.

Puric looked to shift the momentum in the second stanza, drawing "The Iron Man" into close-range exchanges. The result was a wild back-and-forth, with Rodtang hammering the body. Meanwhile, 'The Bosnian Menace' countered with heavy hooks of his own.

Ad

The final round followed suit as Rodtang relentlessly pushed the pace. While Puric managed to land sporadic shots, they were not enough to deter the forward-charging Thai, whose aggression and output proved too much to handle.

When the dust settled, all three judges awarded Rodtang the unanimous decision victory.

Rodtang demolishes another kickboxing guru at ONE 172

Building on that performance, Rodtang Jitmuangnon returned to kickboxing this past March in a blockbuster showdown against Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 172, held at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

Rodtang didn't waste time. He stunned the partisan crowd with a statement-making finish, needing just 80 seconds to dispatch Takeru via a crisp left hook that sealed a dramatic knockout win.

After the fight, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion expressed his willingness to continue competing under kickboxing rules — proof that his evolution as a striker is far from over.

About the author
Nissi Icasiano

Nissi Icasiano

Twitter icon

A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.

Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.

Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.

In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications