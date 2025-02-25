WATCH: Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s raw beatdown of Jacob Smith in their first showdown in Singapore

Before Rodtang Jitmuangnon makes his return to action next month, fans have the chance to revisit one of his most dominant performances in his bread and butter — Muay Thai.

Rodtang authored a one-sided beatdown when he met Jacob Smith at ONE 157 in May 2022, serving as a quarterfinal matchup in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

Watch the highlights of the match that took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium below:

From bell to bell, Rodtang dealt immense damage with his sharp elbows from the inside and rendered Smith gunshy to get the undivided nod from the judges on the scorecards.

Rodtang replicated the same dominance when he ran it back with Smith at ONE 169 in November 2024.

At the time, the Thai superstar stepped inside the ring with redemption in mind after being stripped of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title after missing weight a day prior.

That frustration found a target in Jacob Smith, who endured five punishing rounds. Rodtang dictated the tempo right off the bat, marching forward with overwhelming pressure and pestering Smith with explosive hooks and crisp elbow strikes.

Rodtang’s slaughtering advances paid off in the third round when he opened a deep cut on Smith, forcing the latter into desperation mode. But still, the Thai had everything in control, seamlessly coasting to a clear-cut unanimous decision win.

Rodtang suits up for battle at ONE 172

In his next outing, Rodtang Jimuangnon will lace up a pair of eight-ounce gloves for a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight against Takeru Segawa, headlining ONE 172 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

Jacob Smith weighed in on the upcoming clash in the comment section of an Instagram post.

The Brit slugger expressed confidence that Rodtang will prevail over Takeru in this blockbuster matchup.

He wrote:

"Rodtang beats Takeru 100% even at his own game in kickboxing."

