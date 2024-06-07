WATCH: Thai superstar Rodtang's collection of the absolute craziest moments in ONE Championship

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has etched himself in the minds of the fans for his insane fighting style, and that is exactly why he has become a global megastar.

With 16 total bouts under the world's largest martial arts promotion, 'The Iron Man' has a wealth of performances that fans have come to call their favorite for their own reasons.

Blessed with the hardest chin in combat sports today, Rodtang has never been one to back down from an all-out striking war with him repeatedly taunting his opponents to try their best and knock him out.

As Rodtang prepares to give fans another dazzling display of brutality and durability inside the Circle at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7, ONE Championship shared some iconic moments via Instagram.

Trending

Few other fighters would even think about the things Rodtang is doing in the clips posted above, but that makes him a must-see attraction on every card he is featured in.

Rodtang misses weight, ONE 167 bout now set at catchweight

Taking up the co-main event slot inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Rodtang and Denis Puric were originally scheduled to compete in a flyweight kickboxing bout.

However, the Jitmuangnon Gym product officially weighed in at 141.25 pounds which was well over the 135-pound flyweight limit while 'The Bosnian Menace' cleared it with ease after coming in at 134.75 pounds.

Their bout will still happen at ONE 167, but now at a catchweight of 141.25 pounds.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.