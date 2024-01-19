No fighter ever wants to feel the bitter sting of defeat after training extremely hard for a bout. That, however, is a feeling that Superbon Singha Mawynn experienced recently.

ONE Championship fans last saw the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his ONE Muay Thai featherweight world championship at ONE Friday Fights 46 last December 22.

The fight was a classic case of a veteran squaring off against a youngster and Superbon worked hard to polish up his boxing for the big matchup.

Despite the all the preparation and hard work he put in, Tawanchai proved to be the better fighter that night and emerged victorious, successfully defending his title.

It can be argued that the comeback is much sweeter after a devastating defeat and with a legion of fans behind his back, the 33-year-old recently showcased that he is back in the lab to prepare for his own revenge tour. He posted a video of himself in the gym, as he looks motivated to make a comeback.

Thai legend critiques Superbon’s mistakes against Tawanchai

As a fighter, the will to improve and constantly get better is essential.

Buakaw Banchamek reviewed his pupil’s performance against Tawanchai and pointed out that Superbon’s decision-making and speed were “slower by two steps” which led to “his flow in attack” being disrupted.

According to Buakaw, another factor that was working against Superbon is that it was a Muay Thai bout instead of kickboxing - a style of fighting that the Pattalung, Thailand-born Superbon was not as familiar with or experienced in.