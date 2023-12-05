“Unbelievably clean” - Superbon polishing off his boxing skills in preparation for Tawanchai at ONE Friday Fights 46

Becoming a great fighter needs a lot of dedication, time and effort, plus some luck, from anyone who desires to reach the mountaintop of their respective weight division and sport as they will inevitably have to face some of the world’s best at one point or another.

For Superbon Singha Mawynn, putting in the work is part of what makes him such an appealing fighter to ONE Championship fans all over the world and he will aim for the biggest prize in Muay Thai at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

As he prepares to step into the ring to challenge Tawanchai PK. Saenchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai title in front of their hometown crowd at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Superbon recently showcased his improved boxing and fans are in awe of it:

‘Unbelievably clean 💎🔥😮'

‘Incredible boxing skills on display 👊🔥'

‘Hands are looking much better now 🔥🔥🔥'

‘Superbon been working them hands👀👀'

Why this bout is as important as it can be for Superbon Singha Mawynn

After being crowned the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion by knocking out Italian legend Giorgio Petrosyan in 2021, Superbon felt the sting of defeat as he was overwhelmed by Chingiz Allazov this past January at ONE Fight Night 6.

The defeat had Superbon’s most ardent detractors raring to have a shot at him online and that put him into a very tight corner.

Like many of the greats who have suffered a defeat, Superbon knows that there is such pressure on his shoulders only because of how great a fighter he is.

With a chance to reclaim gold albeit in a different sport, Superbon knows that fans will be counting on him to do so at ONE Friday Fights 46.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.