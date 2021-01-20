Watch: The goosebumps-inducing cold open for UFC 257

The first UFC pay-per-view of the year is just a few nights' sleep away, and the excitement levels are at a fever pitch. UFC 257 promises to be a blockbuster event, and the recently released cold open for the upcoming pay-per-view is bound to set a few hearts racing.

The teaser video for the January 23 pay-per-view, which is set to take place at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi, documents the stories behind the night's main and co-main events.

The main event will witness The Notorious Conor McGregor's return in a highly-anticipated rematch against Dustin Poirier. The pair faced each other back in 2014 when McGregor got the better of The Diamond.

However, the rematch is an entirely different fight. Since their previous encounter, both fighters have improved a lot and will vie for a title shot this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

The co-main event of UFC 257 features another high-stakes lightweight duel between surging contender Dan Hooker and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. The winner of this fight will surely find himself in the title conversation moving forward.

The McGregor-Poirier story reaches an epic climax at UFC 257

Here's the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2 PPV cold open 🤌 #UFC257

pic.twitter.com/leMJer0kgS — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 18, 2021

The teaser video stunningly captures the most iconic moments in McGregor and Poirier's careers while showing how much the fight means for the men involved.

With the popular Steppenwolf number 'Born to be wild' playing in the background, clips from the biggest Octagon conquests of both men are played, as their contrasting personalities are compared.

Dustin Poirier had to work his way up to the top of the lightweight division by beating a host of top contenders. On the other hand, McGregor's charismatic persona combined with an unorthodox and exciting fighting style propelled him to unthinkable heights in the fight business.

Advertisement

This is truly a story of a clash between two men belonging to entirely different worlds. Poirier has spent most of his career trying to fight his way to the pinnacle of the sport, and this is his chance to finally etch his name in the history books.

On the other hand, McGregor is a man who looks to reclaim the throne that was once his - the UFC lightweight title.