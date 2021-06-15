Watch: The legendary moment TUF contestant Dave Kaplan begged Tom Lawlor to knock him out

The Ultimate Fighter produced one of its most iconic moments when TUF contestant Dave Kaplan asked teammate Tom Lawlor to knock him out.

Watch the video of the incident below:

Recounting the incident, Lawlor said:

"Kaplan, he has this thing about not being able to be knocked out. He began begging me, begging and pleading to go ahead and hit him. And I really didn't wanna hit Kaplan."

Dave Kaplan also gave his thoughts about the incident. saying:

"I mean, did it knock me down? Yeah. But I wasn't knocked out." said Dave Kaplan.

The TUF incident was made funnier because Kaplan competed as a lightweight on the show while Lawlor was a light heavyweight. The size difference made the encounter truly hilarious.

TUF played a crucial role for the UFC, achieving mainstream success. The show regularly provided high ratings and gave MMA stars like Nate Diaz, Rose Namajunas, Diego Sanchez, Robert Whittaker, Kamaru Usman, Michael Chiesa, Forrest Griffin, Stephan Bonnar, Michael Bisping, Tony Ferguson, TJ Dillashaw and Uriah Hall.

UFC's TUF is back with its 29th season

After being off-air for two years, UFC's cult reality show The Ultimate Fighter, aka TUF, is back for its 29th season. UFC 145-pound champion Alex Volkanovski and No. 2-ranked contender Brian Ortega are taking up coaching roles this season.

This season will comprise fighters from the bantamweight and middleweight divisions fighting for the TUF trophy and a UFC contract.

The contestants featuring on season 29 of TUF are:

Bantamweight division : Liudvik Sholinian, Brady Hiestand, Vince Murdock, Dustin Lampros, Ricky Turcios, Mitch Raposo, Joshua Rettinghouse and Daniel Argueta.

Liudvik Sholinian, Brady Hiestand, Vince Murdock, Dustin Lampros, Ricky Turcios, Mitch Raposo, Joshua Rettinghouse and Daniel Argueta. Middleweight division: Miles Hunsinger, Andre Petroski, Gilbert Urbina, Ryder Newman, Tresean Gore, Bryan Battle, Kemran Lachinov and Aaron Phillips.

Many fighter duos like Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington; and Israel Adesanya and Darren Till were rumored to be a part of the show. However, Volkanovski and Ortega jumped up on the opportunity, keeping their upcoming featherweight title showdown in mind.

