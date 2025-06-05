WATCH: The liver shot that propelled young star Johan Ghazali to ONE Championship stardom

Before Johan Ghazali steps into action on Friday, June 6, ONE Championship has revisited the electrifying performance that catapulted him onto the main roster.
Nearly two years ago, the Malaysian-American phenom etched his name into the spotlight with a career-defining victory over Temirlan Bekmurzaev in a flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 36, a bout that took place in October 2023 at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
From the opening bell, 'Jojo' came out with blistering intent. However, Bekmurzaev stood firm, responding with composed counters to keep up with his opponent's pace.
The tide shifted in the second round. Ghazali ramped up the pressure, putting the Russian on the defensive. In a fierce exchange at close range, the teenage striking phenom landed a sharp elbow that visibly stunned his foe.
Smelling blood, Ghazali pressed forward with a powerful right hand to the chin, followed by a brutal liver shot that sent Bekmurzaev crashing to the canvas.
Check out the finish uploaded by the promotion on Instagram below:
The referee waved it off at the 2:43 mark of the second stanza, sealing Ghazali's breakout win. It eventually earned him a coveted $100,000 contract with the world's largest martial arts organization.
Johan Ghazali aims to redeem himself at ONE Fight Night 32
Now, Johan Ghazali returns to Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, determined to bounce back from a closely contested bout earlier this year against fellow rising star Johan Estupinan.
The 18-year-old wunderkind is penciled in to lock horns with Colombian-American spitfire Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai tiff at ONE Fight Night 32, airing live in U.S. primetime on Friday.
This premium live event will stream for free via Prime Video in the United States and Canada.