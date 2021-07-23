Watch: The moment when Jake Paul wrote Dustin Poirier a letter and sent him the 'sleepy McGregor' chain

Jake Paul has uploaded a new vlog to his YouTube channel where he is seen writing the letter he had recently sent to Dustin Poirier. The YouTuber-turned-boxer sent Poirier a handwritten note after his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

In the same video, Jake Paul is also seen offering Poirier his customized 'sleepy McGregor' chain. In the note written by Paul, he also praised Jolie Poirier for how she handled McGregor's attacks at the pay-per-view.

Check out the full video below:

At UFC 264, McGregor once again suffered a loss to Poirier in their highly awaited trilogy fight.

The defeat for the Irishman meant that he has now lost consecutive fights inside the octagon. McGregor's last win at lightweight was in 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC lightweight title.

In 2020, McGregor did beat Donald Cerrone in a one-sided bout. But things have gone downhill since then with his back-to-back losses to 'The Diamond'.

Having suffered a gruesome leg injury at UFC 264, the Irishman is now on the road to recovery and will aim to get back in action as soon as possible.

With that being said, a fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier could also be in the works. However, the Louisianan is expected to challenge for the UFC lightweight championship later this year.

Jake Paul will be boxing Tyron Woodley on August 29

Jake Paul himself has a tough task ahead as he is set to face Tyron Woodley in a huge boxing showdown on August 29. Paul recently defeated Woodley's friend and teammate Ben Askred via a first-round knockout.

'The Problem Child' will be aiming to secure another huge victory for himself when he enters the boxing ring with the former UFC welterweight champion next month.

