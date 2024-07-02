WATCH: The sheer brutality Superlek unleashed with his leg kicks in epic Tokyo barnburner against Takeru

Elite combat sports athletes always have a go-to move that they can count on consistently, and in the case of ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, it is his thundering leg kicks.

With a moniker like 'The Kicking Machine', Superlek has made sure that he lives up to that name every time he steps inside the Circle. He showcased that same power this past January at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, against hometown star Takeru Segawa.

'The Natural Born Crusher' was eager to dethrone Superlek for his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, but the Thai great made sure it did not happen as he threw countless leg kicks that left his challenger limping when the final bell rang.

Watch Superlek's devastating leg kicks against Takeru, as posted on ONE Championship's Instagram page.

Superlek was declared the winner via unanimous decision and everyone lauded their bout on social media. He added another win to his resume this past June 28 at ONE Friday Fights 68 at the expense of Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Superlek eyeing to grow his fanbase with big win in September

The Kiatmoo9 Gym fighter will have another marquee fight on his resume as he challenges two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty for his bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

With the event taking place inside Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, Superlek is hopeful that he will have more fans in the United States after the event.

Superlek said in the ONE Friday Fights 68 post-event press conference:

"Well, I'm aiming for more fans to know me in the United States and I'm aiming to win against Haggerty on that day."

Tickets for ONE 168 are available via Ticketmaster.

