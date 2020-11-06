WATCH: The stunning KO kick that helped Ignacio Bahamondes get a UFC contract

Ignacio Bahamondes landed a vicious front kick on Edson to earn himself a UFC contract on Thursday’s episode of Dana White’s Contender Series.

The 23-year old used his height and reach advantage to pick apart the more physically imposing Gomez in the stand-up department.

Gomez displayed a tremendous chin early, absorbing Bahamondes' shots and continuing to push forward.

The rangy Bahamondes maintained his accuracy however, and eventually lulled Gomez to sleep before actually putting him to sleep with a stunning front kick that connected straight to the jaw.

"I love the way this kid fights, the set-up for that kick was insane, it was beautiful!" UFC President Dana White said of Bahamondes' performance. "There is no way in hell that this isn't number one on SportsCenter tomorrow. There's no way that this thing isn't number one on SportsCenter."

The Santiago, Chile-native was all smiles as he spoke to Laura Sanko after earning his UFC contract.

"I'm living my best life. I said that a lot of times this week, but I'm saying it again, I’m living my best life. I love this. I live this, that’s what I like to do, so I love it. I love it."

Ignacio went on to dedicate his latest achievement to his parents.

“I just said thank you for everything. All that I am right now is because of them, because they made me this person right now, so I say thank you to them, and I love them with all my heart.

Bahamondes, was one of four new fighters to be given a spot in the biggest MMA promotion in the world, alongside, light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg, featherweight Luis Saldana, and heavyweight Jared Vanderaa.

Ignacio Bahamondes brings knockout power to UFC welterweight division

Ignacio Bahamondes will be bringing a ton of KO power when he officially joins the UFC shark tank at 170-pounds.

The 23-year old from Santiago, Chile boasts a professional record of 11-3, with eight of his wins coming via KO or TKO.

Bahamondes also has some championship experience in the regional circuit, winning the XFN welterweight championship in his professional debut in 2015, and then later on capturing the LFL lightweight championship in 2019.