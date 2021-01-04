Watch: The time Jake Paul publicly cried on Logan Paul's podcast 

Jake Paul once broke down in tears on his brother's podcast, showing a softer side to the social media celebrity.

Jake Paul appeared on his brother Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive, and talked about how his life was left in tatters owing to lawsuits filed against him, for things that were "not even his fault." Talking about the matter further, Jake Paul broke down and had to take a small break from speaking live:

"I'm in four lawsuits. It consumes my f***ing life. I'm talking about hour long phone calls multiple times a week, depositions, interrogations... lawyer calls to talk about the depositions, emails, finding evidence..."

"I am just sitting on the phone call for literally something I did not do. And it goes back to like people just attacking Jake Paul and wanting to see me fail for literally f***ing nothing. They're suing me for something I didn't do."

However, Jake Paul is absolutely no stranger to lawsuits. Recently, he has been sued for his 2018 'Suicide Forest' video, as well as by a California man who claims he was assaulted at an afterparty, celebrating Paul's boxing victory over Nate Robinson.

Practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/MNM8KvyR4m — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 17, 2020

Earlier in 2017, Jake Paul's neighbors also filed a lawsuit against him for causing chaos and disturbance, after he made his home address public. He was also sued by the company that owned his house, Cobra Acquisitions, for $2.5 million.

Jake Paul claims he suffers with anxiety issues

Jake Paul also admitted to having anxiety issues following his fight with AnEsonGib:

"All these thoughts were coming down from the high and I just had the ultimate of highs. After I drink a lot, like days in a row, I come down with anxiety."

Earlier last year, Jake Paul tweeted unsolicited advice on anxiety and later deleted the tweet, after facing backlash from his fans:

"Remember anxiety is created by you," Paul wrote. "Sometimes you gotta let life play out and remind yourself to be happy and that the answers will come. Chill your mind out. Go for a walk. Talk to a friend."

In a later tweet, he clarified that he has had anxiety problems his whole life, but never knew how to deal with them. He also shared an informative article on the matter along with a tweet:

"Everyone clowning my tweet but it’s now spreading more awareness about anxiety which I didn’t even know was a thing till I was 18 but had it my whole life & never knew how to deal with it."

Jake Paul also cried on camera following Logan Paul's loss to KSI in 2018.