WATCH: The wildest MMA world title bangers in ONE Championship

ONE Championship has produced numerous top-notch title matches in its over a decade of existence, making it a notable promotion for both experts and fans worldwide.

It recently revisited some of the world title bangers it has produced through the years in a recent video post on its official YouTube channel. The feature spotlighted ONE's top fighters as they went for championship glory.

Kicking off ONE Championship's trip down memory lane is the marquee heavyyweight MMA title clash between Senagalese star 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane and Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin. The venue was for ONE 169 on Nov. 8, 2024, at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two heavyweight powerhouses battled it out in their five-round world title clash, with 'Reug Reug' narrowly edging 'Sladkiy' via split decision to become the new ONE heavyweight king.

The African fighter surprised Malykhin in the early goings of the contest, managing to take down the former champion and inflicting damage with telling blows.

Malykhin could steady the ship as the fight wore on, gaining control in the later rounds by limiting the assaults from his opponent. Unfortunately, it was not enough to gain the judges' nods on the scorecards.

Also featured in the YouTube post is the fourth-round TKO win of former ONE flyweight MMA world champion and now-retired Demetrious Johnson over Brazilian rival Adriano Moraes in the second of their trilogy in August 2022. The come-from-behind, fourth-round TKO victory of lightweight MMA champion Christian Lee over Russian Kiamrian Abbasov in November 2022 to claim the then-vacant welterweight title to become a two-division champion is spotlighted as well.

Other top fighters celebrated in the video post are champions Joshua Pacio, Fabricio Andrade, and Xiong Jing Nan, as well as former titleholders Aung La N Sang, Angela Lee, John Lineker, Martin Nguyen, Jarred Brooks, and Moraes.

Check out the video below:

'Reug Reug' seeks to remain world champion in ONE Championship's marquee November event

'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane seeks to remain world champion when he takes on Anatoly Malykhin in a title rematch later this year in Japan.

The 33-year-old Thiaroye sur Mer native will defend the ONE heavyweight MMA world title for the first time at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena. He is doing it against Malykhin, from whom he took the belt in November last year with a hard-earned split decision win.

Reug Reug-Malykhin II is one of three world title fights already booked for ONE 173, which will mark the second live on-ground event of ONE Championship in Japan this year.

