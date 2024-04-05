WATCH: Three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex makes Yodkaikaew pay the painful price for playing pranks on her

ONE Championship has a whole host of stars on the roster, and if there is one that fans would point to as their biggest homegrown star, Stamp Fairtex would be at the top of that list.

After taking the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles early in her career, the Thai megastar has carved out quite the niche in MMA with a handful of memorable bouts to date.

In 2023, Stamp netted the biggest accolade of her fighting career thus far by producing a TKO victory over Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 to claim the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship and, subsequently, making her the first-ever three-sport world champion in ONE Championship's history.

While Stamp has consistently put on banger after banger every time she steps into the ONE Circle, her bubbly and charming personality has made her a fan favorite - something that Yodkaikaew Fairtex might have taken for granted recently.

During a lull in their light-hearted sparring session, 'Y2K' decided to play a prank on the 26-year-old, and Stamp had a receipt waiting for him in the form of a two-hit combo.

Stamp headed for world title defense in June

Defending a world championship is just as important as winning it in the first place, and Stamp will be out to defend the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title on June 7 at ONE 167.

Her opponent inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will be longtime friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga, who tore through Julie Mezabarba via unanimous decision to get her first-ever world title shot.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

