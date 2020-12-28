Watch: Tony Ferguson posts animated clip of him sharpening his elbows and ankle picking opponent on 'McNugget Monday'

Tony Ferguson posted an animated clip of himself sharpening his elbows before cutting a heavy bag and then ankle picking an opponent (who had a resemblance to Conor McGregor). Ferguson lost to lightweight contender Charles Oliveira back in December.

“The🥇Prestige” 🍃 # NoSpecial🕴Effects # WeNeverKnowWhatHesSaying 💪🦸‍♂️👍 # DoesAnyone? # Probably,..NotReally Hash# tag You’re It 🧢⚾️ Keep It Jolly Foo’s 💯 🎄⛄️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Mcnugget🎶Monday pic.twitter.com/JtTHydqOBR — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 28, 2020

A fighter's fighter, Ferguson will most likely take the loss on his chin. Still one of the top contenders in the lightweight division, the 37-year-old will look to get back into the win column early next year.

Tony Ferguson will look to get past a difficult 2020

The year 2020 hasn't been kind to Tony Ferguson. The 37-year-old appeared set for his long-awaited shot at the lightweight title after a 12-match win streak, against the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tony Ferguson kicks Charles Oliveira of Brazil

The jiu-jitsu black belt specializing in neck attacks against a wrestler famous for his grappling skills, the fight was perfectly poised; only for it be cancelled for the third and perhaps the last time.

Ferguson, being the valiant fighter he is, took on Justin Gaethje to headline UFC's return from the pandemic. Gaethje and his team devised the perfect game plan to dismantle one of the most feared strikers in the sport.

His next opponent Charles Oliveira also found a way to nullify Ferguson's weapons. The Brazilian used his top game to control the American on the ground for most of the fight.

Indeed, Ferguson is probably in the crossroads of his career at the age of 37. However, the former interim champion is still capable of turning things around, especially with the retirement of Khabib.

Although, he might have to get his hunger back for the title. Once the interim champion, Ferguson is perhaps a touch unfortunate to not get more shots at the legitimate title.

In an interview with Morning Combat, Ferguson said last month:

You have to understand the real title is siting on my f---ing table right now. That's the real belt. And the real fans -- not the casuals or the hardcores -- [know that]. That's how awesome and cool I am. I stopped worrying about having a belt to be cool. I stopped thinking about that.