Watch: Top 5 UFC Octagon Interviews of 2020

Octagon interviews are probably the only few times you catch a UFC fighter in his element. The adrenaline of the competition and the fans' adoration often leads to call-outs and epic moments.

Although we have had to adjust our senses with no fans and social distancing, top UFC stars have come up with great moments in such interviews in 2020. Here are the five best moments of the year.

5. Conor McGregor

For the first time, Conor McGregor returned to the UFC since that famous fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, and he looked good too.

The Irishman took just 40 seconds to get the better of Donald Cerrone at 170 lbs. Following the fight, Conor was his typical self calling out everyone for his 'season'.

Although the season has not panned out well, he returns for a rematch against Dustin Poirier in January.

4. Paul Felder

Paul Felder put in a typical performance back in early 2020 as he headlined against New Zealand's Dan Hooker in Auckland. The Kiwi led the UFC fight, picking apart Felder from range with low kicks.

However, Felder took over in the later rounds, showing his tenacity and skill. This resurgence wasn't enough though as a close decision loss saw him close to retirement during his UFC octagon interview.

That might be it for me, Man, I got a four-year-old at home that misses me every time I go away like this. I don't know.

However, back he came to take a short-notice fight against former champion Rafael Dos Anjos. The 35-year-old came up short in the battle but appeared rejuvenated despite the loss to continue striving for the gold.

I can tell you guys with certainty: I'm not going anywhere right now," Felder told Michael Bisping in his UFC Vegas 14 post-fight interview. "I lost my passion for this sport pretty bad. I can tell you I'm not done. I might lose my ranking a little bit, but what I've learned in this sport is none of that matters.

3. Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya made a clinical return to the octagon after the unconvincing victory against Yoel Romero. Adesanya cut through Paulo Costa like a hot knife through butter, proving his striking mettle again.

In his UFC octagon interview, Adesanya reminded fans with a spot of paraphrasing. Channelling his inner Roy Jones Jr, the champion said:

You'll must have forgotten. He was slow, bro. Honestly. He was slower than I thought. Because the highlights - I'm faster on TV as well. But in real life, I could feel him. He was slow.

When he loads up on his kick. He hit me on the ribs twice. Meh. Nothing, I ate that. He didn't touch me on the face once, still pretty. I could see him, I could see everything. I cut him and I was like, 'You have a little something, a little spot over here.' My shins, my skinny shins, sliced him open like a katana blade.

2. Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva will probably forever be the first name on people's lips when they debate who is the best striker ever in the UFC. The Brazilian finally called it time on his UFC career after his loss to Uriah Hall.

Speaking with Micheal Bisping, the octagon general said:

You know, fighting is fighting, your chance for winning is 50-50. Today, Uriah was the best. He’s come to win the fight, and I’m enjoying my moment, Sometimes it’s very difficult for us to stop, but today is the final day, and I’m so happy to be here and doing my last show for my fans here in the UFC, for the UFC family.

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov

The year 2020 will go down as a historic UFC year for Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Russian phenomenon decided to hang up his gloves after his impressive win against Justin Gaethje.

Speaking to Joe Rogan after the fight, Khabib took off his gloves and called time on his 29-0 career, paying tribute to his team, and recently-passed father.

Thank you for these guys, these guys with me, been with my father for more than 10 years. All my team, AKA with coach Javier [Mendez], I love him so much, all my team. Today, I want to say, this was my last fight.

No way am I going to come here without my father. It was first time, after what happened with my father, when UFC called me about Justin. I talk with my mother three days, she don’t want that I go fight without father. I promised her, it’s going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here.