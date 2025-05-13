WATCH: Turkish mauler Alibeg Rasulov unleashes a systematic boxing beatdown on former lightweight MMA king in Bangkok

Nearly a year ago, Alibeg Rasulov made a compelling statement in ONE Championship's lightweight MMA division by impressively defeating a former world champion.

The Turkish bruiser delivered the biggest win of his professional career in July 2024, outworking Ok Rae Yoon over five grueling rounds in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23 — held before a heavily invested crowd at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Check out the matchup's highlights uploaded by the promotion through its official Instagram account:

From the opening bell, Rasulov brought relentless pressure, setting a punishing pace that kept the South Korean standout on the defensive. Although Ok gained momentum in the latter rounds, the Hyperion Fighters member closed strong, landing the cleaner and heavier combinations down the stretch.

When the dust settled, all three judges saw it in Rasulov's favor, awarding him a unanimous decision victory that cemented his status as a top contender in the weight class.

Five months later, Rasulov finally earned his long-awaited world title shot, facing the returning Christian Lee at ONE Fight Night 26.

However, the bout ended in anticlimactic fashion as an accidental eye poke by the defending champion rendered Rasulov unable to continue, leaving the title picture in frustrating limbo.

Alibeg Rasulov reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 32

Now, Alibeg Rasulov has a chance to punch his ticket to a rematch with reigning ONE lightweight MMA world champion Christian Lee if he gets past Maurice Abevi.

Both men are penciled to collide at ONE Fight Night 23, emanating live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on June 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action live and for free via Prime Video.

