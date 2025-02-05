WATCH: Turkish monster Dagi Arslanaliev shows off his killer instinct in sub-minute finish of Jietebusibai Haolan

Freakish athleticism, insane power, and unbelievable ring awareness make watching Dagi Arslanaliev inside the ONE Championship circle a must-watch affair.

After notching back-to-back TKO victories to start his ONE tenure, the finishing machine gave fans a look at his vice-like grappling when he submitted Jietebusibai Haolan in just 26 seconds at ONE: Titles & Titans in August 2016.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared Arslanaliev's lightning-quick victory on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

While his hyper-aggressive style has earned him fan-favorite status, it would, unfortunately, cost him in his next bout against Georgi Stoyanov in January 2017. Arslanaliev was disqualified from their battle after he soccer-kicked Stoyanov while he was on the ground.

He responded by going on a four-fight winning streak, which included first-round TKO outings against Timofey Nastyukhin and Ev Ting in September 2018 and February 2019, respectively.

The Turkish star is now on the cusp of his 9th victory in ONE, which he hopes to earn against Roberto Soldic at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20.

Why Roberto Soldic is a tough matchup for Dagi Arslanaliev

Dagi Arslanaliev built his fame in the promotion by going head-to-head with tough-nosed fighters and finding a way to win. That will not come easily against Roberto Soldic, though.

Better known as 'Robocop', Soldic's reputation in the European MMA scene speaks for itself. The former KSW welterweight and middleweight king boasts of a 20-win career, with 18 of those coming by way of a finish, but he has yet to earn his first victory in ONE.

With Soldic hungry to prove that he belongs in the home of martial arts, Arslanaliev cannot afford to take the Croatian standout lightly.

