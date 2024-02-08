WATCH: Two-division champ Anatoly Malykhin leaves bodies on the floor during his unstoppable world title conquests

Dominance comes in completely different packages in the world of combat sports as some fighters are more gifted in the stand-up game, while there are those who enjoy taking down their opponents to the mat and sapping their stamina in a grueling grappling chess match.

But in ONE Championship, Anatoly Malykhin has repeatedly proven that he is an absolute freak of nature.

‘Sladkiy’ has become wildly popular for his charismatic personality, just like boxing great Muhammad Ali, but when he challenged Reinier de Ridder and Arjan Bhullar for the ONE light heavyweight and undisputed heavyweight MMA world championships respectively, one could not help but draw parallels.

Despite de Ridder’s towering presence, Malykhin never allowed ‘The Dutch Knight’ to find any breathing room thanks to his slick combos, putting him away via knockout after a first-round beatdown to claim the ONE light heavyweight MMA world championship at ONE on Prime Video 5.

Bhullar’s wrestling was viewed as a potential danger for Malykhin, but his stellar boxing skills negated any notion of a defense for ‘Singh’, eventually taking the undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world championship via TKO to become a two-division undisputed ONE MMA world champion.

Malykhin vs. de Ridder 2 set for Qatar

The Russian heavyweight will rematch de Ridder inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar at ONE 166 - this time for de Ridder’s ONE middleweight MMA world championship.

Malykhin has been vocal about wanting to become the promotion’s first-ever three-division ONE MMA world champion, and he very well could do it again come March 1.

Amidst concern about him not making the middleweight limit of 205 pounds, Malykhin already has a plan in place to be in peak fighting condition despite fighting at heavyweight for his entire career.