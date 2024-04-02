WATCH: Two-sport champ Jonathan Haggerty shatters pumpkin into pieces in awesome display of power

British combat sports star Jonathan Haggerty has his awesome combination of power and technique to thank for giving him one of the most meteoric rises to stardom in recent memory.

Currently reigning as the ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, Haggerty has leaned on his growing experience to catapult him to stardom.

Out of his 10 bouts under the world's largest martial arts promotion, 'The General' has been victorious eight times and is currently on a six-fight winning streak that includes knockouts against the legendary Nong-O Hama and ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

Fans last saw Haggerty come away with a comeback TKO victory over Felipe Lobo who pushed him to his limit in the opening round of their three-round war this past February.

The 27-year-old two-sport star is currently enjoying a well-deserved break from the action, but it has not stopped him from displaying his sheer power on social media. ONE Championship recently posted a video of the megastar casually blasting through a pumpkin with the right hand which led him to stardom.

Jonathan Haggerty headed for champ-versus-champ match in September

Fans will again be able to catch a glimpse of Haggerty's handiwork come September 6 as he puts up his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

'The Kicking Machine' had just defended his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title at ONE 165 earlier this year against Takeru Segawa, where they had quite the back-and-forth encounter for the better part of five rounds.

With Superlek now on the cusp of becoming a two-division world champion, Haggerty will have to train harder than ever.

ONE 168 tickets will be available for pre-sale on April 10 at 10 am Mountain Time while general release begins on April 24 at 10 am Mountain Time. Check out ONE Championship's official website and social media accounts for more information.

