WATCH: Tye Ruotolo's collection of highlights and submissions in epic ONE Championship run

It can be easy to forget that reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is still just scratching the surface of his potential with how great he has looked inside the Circle.

At 21 years old, Ruotolo has already figured in six fights thus far into his run with the world's largest martial arts promotion, and even more astounding is that he has remained unbeaten while posting four submission victories along the way.

The one-time IBJJF and two-time WNO world champion will look to add to his stellar resume this Friday, July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23 against Jozef Chen in a catchweight (186 pounds) submission grappling contest.

Trending

As there are only a few days away from ONE Fight Night 23, ONE Championship shared some of the best outings that Ruotolo has had since 2022 on Instagram.

With Chen being an accomplished Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) athlete in his own right that saw him be awarded the 2023 Breakthrough Athlete Of The Year by Flo Awards, the 19-year-old South African will look for the upset in his ONE Championship debut.

Tye Ruotolo, twin brother Kade squeeze in training session before Thailand flight

Tye Ruotolo is never one to be caught slacking on his preparations for any contest and before he flew to the 'Land of Smiles' earlier this week, he and twin brother Kade, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champ, made the most of their free time.

The submission grappling wonder twins made the reveal through their shared Instagram account with the caption:

"50-minute roll before our flight back to Bangkok tonight.

The legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand will host ONE Fight Night 23. The full card will be available to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

