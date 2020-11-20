Two-time heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has once again teased a potential transition to MMA by posting a clip of himself working the punching bag wearing four-ounce UFC gloves instead of his usual boxing gloves.

Fury showed fans that he's got the 'touch of death' in his hands and gave a preview of the potential carnage he could create inside the octagon. The boxer looked very sharp and athletic as he went to work on the punching bag. The Gypsy King has previously expressed the desire to make the transition to MMA.

Nice 6 rounds in my @ufc gloves pic.twitter.com/C9EthI7GX0 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 19, 2020

Tyson Fury previously expressed interest in making a transition to MMA

Tyson Fury has previously trained MMA with UFC middleweight Darren Till. In the past, Fury even revealed that he was in talks with UFC president Dana White regarding a potential MMA debut. Interestingly, Fury is a playable character in UFC 4, the latest mixed martial arts video game developed by EA Sports.

He said: “I’ve had plenty of conversations with Dana White about potentially having a fight with one of the guys. But, at the minute, I don’t need to fight UFC guys. Until then, I don’t need a fight with Francis Ngannou. I don’t need Stipe Miocic, Brock Lesnar, whoever. I don’t need these guys to fight in a crossover match right now. When I’m finished what I’m doing in my own career, we can look at something like that.”

👑 Gypsy King x Gorilla 🦍 @Tyson_Fury works with Darren Till to sharpen his MMA skills (via @darrentill2) pic.twitter.com/LI8gPadYoP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 9, 2019

If Fury indeed makes the switch to MMA, it won't be the first time he tries his hand at another sport. Fury made the transition to pro wrestling with the WWE back in 2019 when he knocked out WWE star Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel event. Fury recently announced that he will be returning to the boxing ring in 2021.

Fury's most recent opponent Deontay Wilder activated the rematch clause in his contract following the loss to Fury on February 22 at the MGM Grand Arena. A trilogy fight between the two fighters was set to take place sometime in June this year but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.