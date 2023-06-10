Watch: Tyson Fury gets accidentally punched in the face while sparring with fan

Tyson Fury showed off his comedic side this week after he accidentally took a punch to the face whilst sparring with a fan.

The WBC heavyweight champion is currently in Thailand building up his fitness in a boxing camp. Whilst training, 'The Gypsy King' allowed fans to come to the gym to watch him.

During the session, the 34-year-old also invited some of the audience to step into the ring with him to go back-and-forth in a friendly sparring session. One such fan leapt at the opportunity but accidentally clocked the champion with a right jab that landed square on the chin.

As the crowd reacted to the punch, Fury hilariously pretended as though he had been wobbled. Tyson Fury then staggered his way around the ring and bounced into the ropes, which got a laugh from all of those in the gym.

"Tyson Fury accidentally gets hit with a punch to the face while staging a public sparring session and taking on all comers in Thailand today..."

'The Gypsy King' is expected to return to the ring and defend his WBC heavyweight title later this year.

After failing to agree to a bout against Oleksandr Usyk, Fury revealed he had sent a fight offer to Anthony Joshua for September. The all-British clash is a dream matchup for boxing fans but so far nothing has been confirmed by the two parties.

'Big' John McCarthy weighs in on Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones

A potential superfight between Tyson Fury and Jon Jones has started to gather steam after Dana White revealed he'd be open to making the bout.

The beef between Fury and Jones started after Joe Rogan claimed 'Bones' would have no issue handling the boxing champion in a street fight. Rogan's words didn't sit well with Fury, who took to social media to call out both the UFC commentator and the UFC heavyweight champion.

The general consensus amongst fans and MMA personalities is that Tyson Fury would win in a boxing ring, whereas Jones would have the upper hand in any other fight. Recently giving his two cents on the potential clash was John McCarthy.

According to the former octagon referee, Jon Jones is the "baddest man on the planet" because he has more tools than just his fists. During a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, McCarthy said:

"Everything comes down to this - If this fight happened on the street, who wins? When there's no rules, there's all kinds of things I can run your head into... That's really what the 'baddest man on the planet' is. It's not the guy who can, with two tools, stand in the ring and outstrike someone."

Catch McCarthy's comments here (41:35):

