What started out as a simple discussion has turned into something huge, and Tyson Fury's hypothetical clash with Jon Jones is continuing to dominate the headlines. As the 'baddest man on the planet' talk rages on, 'Big' John McCarthy has given his outlook on the situation.

'The Gypsy King' has long been referred to as the greatest boxer alive, and many are comparing him to the very best heavyweight legends who have now hung up the gloves. Though he's not necessarily a knockout artist, the Brit is an incredibly technical boxer who has shown his capabilities of out-classing his opponents.

While discussing the recent feud between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury, MMA referee-turned-analyst 'Big' John McCarthy shared his take on why the UFC heavyweight champion would reign victorious over the boxer, saying:

"Fighting in all different forms, and there's a ton of different forms, all have people that are 'badder' than the other. Everything comes down to this - If this fight happened on the street, who wins? When there's no rules, there's all kinds of things I can run your head into, there's all kinds of things that I can pick you up and drop you on, there's all kinds of things that have an influence on what you can take. That's really what the 'baddest man on the planet' is. It's not the guy who can, with two tools, stand in the ring and out-strike someone."

Jon Jones returned to the octagon after a three-year layoff and captured the vacant UFC heavyweight title with ease. The Hall-of-Famer was matched up with the tough Ciryl Gane but made short work of the Frenchman.

Check out what John McCarthy had to say about the 'baddest man on the planet' situation in the video below from 41:37.

What started the Jon Jones / Tyson Fury situation?

The strange feud between Jones and Fury was started when Joe Rogan stated the UFC star would destroy the boxer if the two were ever locked in a room together.

These comments sparked a response from the towering Manchester native, who stated that 'no man born from a mother' would beat him in a life-or-death situation, which in turn prompted a reply from the UFC standout.

Jones took to Twitter to make his thoughts known on the situation, telling Fury to give Dana White a call if he ever wanted to answer some of the burning questions that have arisen since their social media feud.

BONY @JonnyBones Hey Tyson, it seem like Joe may have struck a nerve. I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hey Tyson, it seem like Joe may have struck a nerve. I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Poll : 0 votes