Watch: Tyson Fury provides his prediction for the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy from the UFC Performance Institute 

Heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury has provided his prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III.

Fury was recently spotted at the UFC Performance Institute, where he enjoyed the facilities and services provided by the UFC.

Taking to their social media handles, the UFC posted a clip of Fury from the UFC PI in Las Vegas, Nevada. The boxing sensation mentioned in the video that the UFC Performance Institute has great facilities, including an ice bathing facility.

Fury added that he had a fantastic experience at the PI and also provided a prediction for the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight. 'The Gypsy King' predicted victory for the Irishman.

The heavyweight boxer added that Conor McGregor has been training hard for his third showdown against Poirier. Fury even stated that the entire event will be one to watch out for.

Here's the clip of Tyson Fury from the UFC Performance Institute:

Fury himself is currently in preparation for his trilogy bout against Deontay Wilder. The pair will meet for a third showdown, one that Fury will look to win after having beaten Wilder already.

Conor McGregor will aim for a victory at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor will aim for a victory against Dustin Poirier after losing their rematch at UFC 257. Back in January, McGregor was beaten by Poirier via a TKO in a rematch that was seven years in the making.

With a victory on July 10, Conor McGregor could edge one step closer to securing a shot at the UFC lightweight title. The belt is currently held by Charles Oliveira, but one of McGregor and Poirier will likely be the newly crowned champion's first challenger.

Conor McGregor himself will hope to become a two-time UFC lightweight champion. Whereas Poirier's goal will be to get his hands on the undisputed world title, having won the interim belt in the past but having failed to win the undisputed strap from Khabib Nurmagomedov.

