Watch: UFC commentator Joe Rogan shows off raw power and crisp technique in training footage

What made Joe Rogan one of the most important figures in the growth of MMA is his deep understanding of combat. Aside from being a Brazilian Jiu-jitsu blackbelt, the UFC commentator is also a blackbelt in Taekwondo, having won numerous national championships when he was younger.

Ad

Even at 57 years, however, Rogan maintained his prime athletic shape, frequently training in his home gym and at his Jiu-jitsu club, 10th Planet Jiu-jitsu. If you don't believe us, just check out this recent video released on social media. Rogan is hitting the heavy bag so hard the impact sounded like gunshots.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

When Joe Rogan taught Georges St-Pierre how to properly hit a turning side kick

Perhaps the most famous Joe Rogan training video was the one where he had MMA legend and former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre back in 2011. Rogan showed why he is a Taekwondo champion by demonstrating the perfect way to land a turning side kick.Rogan famously knocked an opponent out with the same exact kick in a Taekwondo competition back in the 90's.

Ad

St-Pierre, who has an extensive background in Karate, lands the kick with his knee down then shooting the kick upwards. To Rogan, while this way of kicking is not bad, it doesn't fully utilize the anatomy to land with tremendous power. He then tweaked the Canadian champion's kick by demonstrating the kick with the knee loaded above his hip - not below it.

Because of this, the back leg and kicking leg are aligned with the hip going forward, generating a lot of force. You can see it in the way the bag just swung backwards like it collided with a car. St-Pierre was so impressed by it that he asked Rogan if he could record it so he could study it at a later time.

Ad

To this day, the former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion credits Joe Rogan as the best person he's ever met to have shown him the most perfect turning side kick technique.

Here's the video:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.