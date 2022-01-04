Watch: When Joe Rogan taught Georges St-Pierre his signature side kick

Joe Rogan has perfected his spinning kicks after years of participating in and teaching Taekwondo. Some time ago, he attempted to teach Georges St-Pierre how to throw the signature kick.

During a training session, the color commentator exhibited the kick in front of St-Pierre and Eddie Bravo. Rogan landed multiple thunderous kicks onto a heavy bag, sending it flying after each strike..

St-Pierre can be seen in awe as Joe Rogan performs his record-breaking kicks. In the video, Rogan explained that 'Rush' is angling his kicks too high instead of kicking in a straight line:

"Notice how everything goes in a straight line. What you're doing wrong is your knee is low and as you're kicking, you're going up. In going up, you lose a lot of the energy. You don't want to go up, you want to go straight."

Watch Joe Rogan teach Georges St-Pierre the spinning side kick below:

The legendary podcaster posted the video of him teaching 'Rush' the technique in February 2011. After that date, the Canadian went on to fight five more bouts in the UFC, winning all of them.

Joe Rogan explains how he came to teach Georges St-Pierre his spinning kick

After Joe Rogan showed Georges St-Pierre his patented spinning kick, the Canadian was extremely grateful. But how did Rogan come to teach GSP his famous sidekick?

Seven years after teaching the technique to 'Rush', the pair met on Rogan's podcast to reminisce about the session.

After Georges St-Pierre told Rogan he was still working on the kick, the podcaster told the former welterweight and middleweight titleholder who asked him to teach him the move.

The UFC commentator said:

"You know, we worked together because of [John] Danaher. John came up to me and just asked me because I was a commentator. He said, 'I need someone to help Georges with the fundamentals of his spinning back kick… do you know anybody?' I said, 'This is going to sound crazy... You just got to listen to me. I have a really good spinning back kick.'"

GSP then revealed that Danaher had the podcaster in mind for teaching the kick all along. St-Pierre suggested his coach was a smart guy and did not want to ask Rogan for help directly.

Watch the full clip of Georges St-Pierre and Joe Rogan below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard