Watch: When Joe Rogan broke Francis Ngannou's PowerKube record with thunderous kick

Joe Rogan beat Francis Ngannou's PowerKube record in 2018 with a thunderous kick to the pad. The podcaster was happy about breaking Ngannou's record, but acknowledged that the Cameroon native used his fists while he used his legs.

Rogan recorded a reading of over 151,000 on the powercube machine. This insane reading beats Francis Ngannou's previous record of just over 129,000.

Watch Joe Rogan's thunderous kicks below:

As a former practitioner of taekwondo, Joe Rogan has perfected his kicks and now holds the record for one of the hardest blows in history. His kicking prowess earned the admiration of GSP, who has said that Rogan's kicks are some of the most powerful he's ever seen.

Watch Joe Rogan teach Georges St-Pierre how to do a turning side kick below:

Francis Ngannou eventually caught wind of Joe Rogan's achievement and congratulated the UFC announcer. Meanwhile 'The Predator’ is planning on using his insane punching power to achieve victory in his fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Francis Ngannou would like to try his hand at boxing

Francis Ngannou would like to put his freakish punching power to good use in the boxing ring against the likes of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. 'The Predator' has expressed his desire to compete in boxing before he retires from combat sports.

During an interview with TMZ-Sports, the Cameroonian said he would like to test himself against the two aforementioned boxers. He believes he can do some damage in the boxing ring, given his striking knowledge:

"I can't see myself how to retire without boxing... Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, I would like to test myself to their level... At the end of the day, it's just about throwing hands, throwing punches, having a good delivery system to produce bombs, and I am sure if I deliver my own punches pretty good, I can make some damage."

There has been controversy about whether or not 'The Predator' would be returning to the UFC after his fight with 'Bon Gamin'. Ngannou seems to be acting on his own but Dana White believes there are others who are affecting the heavyweight champion's judgment.

Watch the full clip with Francis Ngannou below:

