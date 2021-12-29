Francis has been misguided by people who aren't very bright - Dana White claims he had a good talk with Francis Ngannou

UFC president Dana White has suggested that Francis Ngannou has been misguided by the people around him. While speaking to Teddy Atlas on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, White revealed that he recently had a good conversation with Ngannou.

During the interview, Dana White took a shot at Francis Ngannou' management for their way of handling negotiations. Although White didn't mention the specifics, it is safe to say that the UFC president was hinting at the Cameroonian's contract issues.

Upon being asked about Francis Ngannou's contract situation, Dana White said:

"Francis and I bumped into each other the other night at dinner and we had a good talk and he's not out of contract, if he wins that fight. I think he's got one more fight with us after that. You know, I say it all the time man, this sport's fun for me, I love doing this you know and contrary to the narrative out there you know, we've made a lot of people very wealthy. And if you don't wanna be here, this is not where you want to be well, that's not fun for you and it's definitely not fun for me either.

Dana White continued:

So these are all grown men and women and everybody has to make their own decision in life and go down their own paths. But I think that Francis and I had a good conversation. I think Francis has been misguided too by some people that aren't very bright you know, that doesn't help either when you got some people behind you that have no fu****g clue what they're talking about.

Watch Dana White's full interview with Teddy Atlas below:

Francis Ngannou is motivated to put an end to Ciryl Gane's win streak

Francis Nagnnou is set to make his first title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Gane, who is coming into the fight as interim champion, has been backed by many to be the toughest challenge of Ngannou's career.

However, Francis Ngannou is not bothered by public sentiment. He believes he is the better man and will stop the hype train of his former stablemate. Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane is one of the most intriguing title fights in heavyweight history. It will be interesting to see who emerges as the victor come January 22rd.

