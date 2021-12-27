"I'm just the man that's gonna stop the hype" - Francis Ngannou promises to put an end to Ciryl Gane's win streak

Francis Ngannou is set to make his first title defense against former stablemate Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Gane earned his shot at undisputed gold after defeating knockout machine Derrick Lewis at UFC 265. 'Bon Gamin' stopped Lewis in the third round via TKO to secure the UFC interim heavyweight belt.

From that point on, these friends-turned-opponents have been taking shots at each other ahead of the title clash.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Contracts are not yet signed, however both sides have agreed. The date was first reported by French media outlet La Sueur. Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will fight to unify the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 270 on Jan. 22, multiple sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN Contracts are not yet signed, however both sides have agreed. The date was first reported by French media outlet La Sueur. Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will fight to unify the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 270 on Jan. 22, multiple sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN.Contracts are not yet signed, however both sides have agreed. The date was first reported by French media outlet La Sueur. https://t.co/NMRbrHEHpg

Francis Ngannou spoke about the upcoming title fight on his YouTube channel, and suggested he was the man to stop Gane. 'Bon Gamin' is undefeated in his MMA career and has looked impressive in each of his fights.

"He's good, he's talented that's for sure and that's the reason why he's there, where he's at. Right now? I'm just better man, I'm just the man that's gonna stop the hype, and I can't wait to get to this fight because what's really um, funny about this? Everybody that talk about this fight hype him up," said Ngannou.

You can catch the full video here:

Francis Ngannou looks to solidify title reign

Francis Ngannou won the UFC heavyweight title in a highly anticipated rematch against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

'The Predator' lost to Miocic at UFC 220 in their previous meeting. However, he made no mistake in the rematch and won the title after an incredible KO.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Francis Ngannou finishes Stipe Miocic in the second round and is the new UFC Heavyweight Champion! 🏆



#UFC260 What a knockout! 💥Francis Ngannou finishes Stipe Miocic in the second round and is the new UFC Heavyweight Champion! 🏆 What a knockout! 💥Francis Ngannou finishes Stipe Miocic in the second round and is the new UFC Heavyweight Champion! 🏆#UFC260 https://t.co/Zz2uyiHEdp

Although Francis Ngannou has a potentially big money fight against UFC icon Jon Jones, as well as a possible trilogy with Stipe Miocic, there is no question 'The Predator' is riding high on his success.

Ngannou would be keen to cement his legacy in the UFC with another statement win. However, Gane cannot be taken lightly ahead of the UFC 270 meeting.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou

He's now a legit contender.

See you soon boy. When you know you know.

#ufc265 Impressive performance from Gane !He's now a legit contender.See you soon boy. When you know you know. Impressive performance from Gane !He's now a legit contender.See you soon boy. When you know you know. #ufc265

Francis Ngannou is known for his powerful punches and many are keen to see him fight against the well-rounded Gane. However, 'Bon Gamin' doesn't seem to have too many flaws in his game, and it will be interesting to see how he does against the champion.

