Watch: UFC Hall of Famer challenges public to take his wrestler son down for cash

A UFC Hall of Famer had a unique challenge for the public that had monetary value if they were successful.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping shared a hilarious video on his YouTube channel, which featured his son Callum and another gentleman named Euan. He placed a wager that Euan would be unable to take his son down in wrestling:

"Hardcore wrestler, 25 years...Alright, so here's what we're gonna do, 10 quid if you [Euan] can last a minute?...20 quid [he you get him down], but you've got to engage. You can't run away."

Bisping was correct with his assessment as Euan was unable to take Callum down in all his attempts. Callum had a strong base and was clearly much more skilled and took him down with ease twice, but to Euans's credit, he had more resitance prior to being taken down a third time.

It was all in good fun and the Hall of Famer still gave Euan money despite not getting a takedown:

Michael Bisping's former foe set to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

One of Michael Bisping's former foes is set to take his rightful place in the UFC Hall of Fame during International Fight Week.

Former middleweight champion Anderson Silva will finally receive the prestigeous honor nearly three years after retiring from MMA. He is definitely deserving of the induction as he is regarded by many as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. The Brazilian was an unbelievable fighter and had some of the most memorable finishes in the promotion's history. He defeated many notable fighters like Vitor Belfort, Dan Henderson, Chael Sonnen, and Forrest Griffin.

'The Spider' still holds the record for being the promotion's longest reigning middleweight champion. He won the title in only his second fight with the promotion by earning a first-round knockout over Rich Franklin. His reign lasted 7 years and saw him successfully retain his title on 10 occassions.

ESPN MMA @espnmma ANDERSON SILVA IS HEADING TO THE UFC HALL OF FAME 🕷️ ANDERSON SILVA IS HEADING TO THE UFC HALL OF FAME 🕷️ 👏 https://t.co/zeMHFivk7f

