Watch: UFC recaps the biggest events of 2021 as nominees for Event of the Year

UFC recently uploaded a video to its official YouTube channel that contained the most exciting UFC events of 2021. The events were put up as nominees for the category 'Event of the Year'.

The first event in the video was UFC 261, headlined by a 170-pound scrap between Jorge Masvidal and welterweight king Kamaru Usman for UFC gold. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' delivered one of the best moments of 2021 that night as he knocked Masivdal unconscious in the second round of their fight.

On the same card, Rose Namajunas handed Zhang Weili the first loss of her UFC career by finishing her in the opening seconds of the first round.

The second nominee in the video was UFC 267, headlined by Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. The entire card was full of amazing moments like Khamzat Chimaev's triumphant return to the octagon, the electrifying co-main event between Cory Sandhagen and Petr Yan and Teixeira's historic victory over Blachowicz to grab the light heavyweight belt.

UFC 268 was the third event among the nominess for 'Event of the Year'. The card was headlined by a rematch between Usman and Colby Covington. Both fighters gave it their all that night and Usman ended up getting his hand raised via unanimous decision.

On the same card, MMA fans witnessed arguably the most exciting fight of the year in Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler. Both lightweights went to war for 15 minutes and 'The Highlight' went home with the unanimous decision victory.

The last event on the list was UFC Vegas 42. That night, Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez put up a thrilling back-and-forth fight for the fans. The contest went the 25 minute distance and ended with 'Blessed' being declared the winner via unanimous decision.

Daniel Cormier picked UFC 268 as the 'Event of the Year'

Former UFC multi-division champion Daniel Cormier chose UFC 268 as his 'Event of the Year'. Some of his other picks include Kamaru Usman as the 'Male Fighter of the Year' and Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje as the 'Fight of the Year'.

'DC' also picked Cory Sandhagen's flying knee KO of Frankie Edgar as the 'Knockout of the Year'.

