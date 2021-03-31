Watch: UFC releases first promo ahead of Nate Diaz's historic return

Nate Diaz is set to make his return at UFC 262. For his comeback bout, Diaz will face Leon Edwards in the first-ever non-title co-main event fight in UFC history. Ahead of his return, UFC have now released the first promo to hype up Diaz's return.

Taking to social media, UFC tweeted a video of Nate Diaz dismantling his opponents. The promo showcases bits from Diaz's fights against the likes of Michael Johnson, Donald Cerrone and Takanori Gomi.

Here's the first promo UFC have released to hype up Nate Diaz's return:

At UFC 262, Nate Diaz will be returning to the octagon for the first time since 2019. In his last fight against Jorge Masvidal, the self-proclaimed 'West Coast Gangster' suffered a controversial loss to 'Gamebred' via a doctor's stoppage.

That being said, Diaz will aim to get back in the win column with a victory over 'Rocky' on May 15th at UFC 262. While the fight is scheduled to be a co-main event, Diaz has claimed on Twitter that it will be him who headlines the May 15th card.

Nate Diaz will be returning at UFC 262

UFC 262 already seems like one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year. The card will be headlined by Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira, who will fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title.

A new 155-lbs champion will be crowned for the first time since April 2018 when former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Al Iaquinta to win the belt. With 'The Eagle' retiring from the sport, the UFC will finally crown a new lightweight champion.

But Nate Diaz, being the instigator he is, wrote on Twitter that both Chandler and Oliveira will be fighting for his old crown at UFC 262.

Meanwhile, Diaz's opponent Leon Edwards will be heading into the fight on the back of a No Contest against Belal Muhammad. Edwards's recent main event bout ended in a controversial manner, courtesy of an accidental eye poke from 'Rocky'.