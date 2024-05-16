WATCH: Visibly irritated Rodtang shows his frustration with Walter Goncalves' constant backpedaling in 2019 world title defense

The first world title defense of Rodtang Jitmuangnon in Oct. 2019 at ONE Century Part II was not ideal for his stylistic matchup because his opponent, Walter Goncalves, failed to meet his expectations of an all-out war.

In one of the junctures of the world championship clash, Rodtang even taunted Goncalves for constantly backing up and not engaging with him. The promotion posted this moment on their Instagram account with the caption:

""The Iron Man" is ready to bring the HEAT 💥 How will Rodtang fare against Denis Puric in their flyweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 167 on @primevideo? @rodtang_jitmuangnon"

Despite the lackluster battle, the result was surprisingly a split decision and was in favor of Rodtang to record a successful world title defense. Following that, 'The Iron Man' was able to defend his crown multiple times and remained the undisputed king of the division.

Rodtang prepares for an exciting kickboxing match with Bosnian knockout machine Denis Puric

After receiving his second promotional defeat at the hands of Superlek Kiatmoo9 in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34 with a debatable unanimous decision result, Rodtang will now face Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing contest on June 7 at ONE 167.

The two striking maestros are going to lock horns at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Rodtang also wants to silence the allegations of 'The Bosnian Menace' for not fighting the top contenders in the division and not being fully tested.

Furthermore, Puric wants to fight the best version of Rodtang on fight night because he claims that he will bring the heat to him and will gun for the finish.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.