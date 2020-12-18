WATCH: Was Jake Paul's water balloon attack on Dillon Danis staged?

People are asking whether or not Jake Paul's viral water balloon attack on Bellator fighter Dillon Danis was staged.

Since knocking former NBA player Nate Robinson out, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been calling MMA fighters out and challenging them to boxing matches. Someone that has long been on Paul's radar is Bellator lightweight and Conor McGregor training partner Dillon Danis.

According to Paul, he plans on knocking everyone in Conor McGregor's team out, starting with Danis.

Jake Paul and Dillon Danis have gone back and forth on social media, but the controversial content creator took his antics to another level.

Jake Paul did a drive-by and launched water balloons at Danis, who was filming an episode of Below the Belt with former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub. Paul posted the video on his Twitter:

Caught the biggest shit talker slacking @dillondanis you gotta check in when you come to La. #GenerousDriveBy pic.twitter.com/460MjnO3F6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

The video shows Jake Paul riding on the back of what appears to be a pick-up truck, and drove by, throwing water balloons at Danis and the Below the Belt crew, and yelling out expletives.

Danis retaliated and tried to chase Paul and company down, but could not keep up as the truck drove away.

These kinds of antics aren't new to someone like Jake Paul, who has been known to push boundaries for the sake of content. This time however, people are questioning if the interaction with Danis was staged.

Jake Paul's water balloon attack on Dillon Danis from a different angle

Advertisement

Below the Belt uploaded their angle of the drive by, and Dillon Danis' reaction to the moment made it seem all the more...dubious:

If there was indeed any bad blood between Jake Paul and Dillon Danis, there would definitely be a lot less smiling and giggling, no? Could it be that all parties - even Showtime - are in on this 'scuffle'? Is it possible that this all part of a bigger plan down the road?

Still, it could also be that Danis could not help but just laugh at the situation, given that it's something that people have come to expect from someone like Jake Paul.