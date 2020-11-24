Watch: What unfolded when Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier first met at UFC 178

The much-awaited rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is finally official. UFC confirmed the fight with an official poster earlier. The lightweight bout will take place at UFC 257 on January 23rd.

As the two fighters train and prepare for their rematch next year, let's take a look at what went down in their previous encounter.

Belts. New divisions. New rivalries.



In the six years since their first meeting, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have chalked up serious resumes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/san4UYPEeD — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 23, 2020

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier: Part One

Conor McGregor was only one year and three fights old in UFC when he faced Dustin Poirier for the first time. He was a slightly different person back then, and was more cockier in his trash-talk heading into a fight.

Poirier was already established, and wanted to see for himself what all the hype around Conor McGregor was. Both the fighters came into the bout on a three-win streak.

There was a lot of bad blood between the two and endless insults were exchanged That did not stop right until the weigh-ins on the day before. However, Conor McGregor walked the talk by finishing Dustin Poirier at 1:46 in the first round.

It started with Conor McGregor delivering a couple of leg kicks. Then, a few punches were exchanged before he held Poirier's head down and showered down with the last few punches of the match.

Take a look how the fight went down:

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier now

Almost none of the bad blood from 2014 is present six years later. Dustin Poirier did tweet that he would look for payback, but more for himself than anyone else.

In a long social media post, Conor McGregor recently revealed how the first fight with Dustin Poirier led to him signing a new contract with UFC with big numbers.

"The first time I came face to face with Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier. Las Vegas Nevada, August 2014. I was only beginning to blow up and this was a big one! This same day I also signed a new contract with the UFC, under Lorenzo Fertitta. Lorenzo brought me into his office, myself and my manager Audie Attar, and placed a contract down in front of me with numbers I’d never seen before in my life! What a wild ride this has been. I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again. I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel."

Conor McGregor added that he would also be donating to Dustin Poirier's charity, "The Good Fight Foundation".

"I am also really excited about aiding Dustin's charity “The Good Fight Foundation”, which through the donation, will build a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown. I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown! Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout. Excellent stuff! See you guys soon."

Who do you see winning the rematch?