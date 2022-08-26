Watch: When a 17-year-old Nate Diaz pulled off stunning submission win in bare-knuckle MMA bout

If there was ever an athlete that was the embodiment of what a real fighter is all about, it's Nate Diaz. This has only escalated with a recent video that surfaced.

The UFC veteran is preparing to potentially make his final ever walk down to the octagon when he faces Khamzat Chimaev later this year. The controversial welterweight has been entangled in an ongoing feud with the company and looks all but set to leave once his last contracted fight is complete.

A video recently emerged showing 17-year-old Nate Diaz snatching up a submission in a bare-knuckle fight. His opponent had a clear age and size advantage, but the underdog came out on top, sinking in the armbar finish.

MMA mania @mmamania Nate Diaz competing in bare-knuckle MMA when he was 17 years old. Nate Diaz competing in bare-knuckle MMA when he was 17 years old. https://t.co/uBScsImwuQ

Listening to his coaches' advice, Diaz went for a takedown, which almost got him caught in a guillotine choke. After escaping the attempt, the UFC star made short work of his challenger, much to the bystander's delight.

Fighting under the Cesar Gracie banner, the now 37-year-old became a notable student with a 3rd degree black belt. Throughout his 33-fight career, the welterweight has collected 11 submission victories, 5 knockouts, and 4 decisions.

A fact not known by many is that Diaz competed and won silver at the Pan American Jiu-Jitsu Championships in 2005, an achievement that proved his outstanding pedigree on the mat.

What's next for Nate Diaz after running down his UFC contract?

Nate Diaz finds himself in a situation where he could potentially receive the biggest pay day of his career. While the UFC is clearly the pinacle of MMA, other companies are beginning to hand out huge contracts to their prize assets.

No matter where he goes next, the Stockon-native will be one of the biggest stars in the promotion. Ever since submitting Conor McGregor, the brawler's name value has been one of the highest in the sport.

While re-signing with the UFC looks unlikely, it is definitely an option for the veteran. A jump over to Bellator or the PFL could also entice Diaz, but one place that may suit him more than any other is the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

BKFC have made it known that they are interested in the warrior and feel he would be a great addition to their roster. His volume-pressure fight style and his insane cardio could pose serious problems to the promotion's entire welterweight division.

