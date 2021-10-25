Watch: When Alexander Gustafsson viciously knocked out Glover Teixeira with uppercuts and a right hook at UFC Fight Night 109

Glover Teixeira was viciously finished by Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Fight Night 109.

'The Mauler' landed three brutal uppercuts on Teixeira before flooring the Brazilian with a massive right hook.

Watch the finish below:

The two light heavyweights squared off in a title eliminator bout.

Gustafsson dominated for four rounds. The Swede put on a striking masterclass against Teixeira, who struggled to deal with Gustaffson's boxing.

The finish came early in the fifth round as Gustafsson landed three flush uppercuts on Teixeira. The Brazilian was wobbled and subsequently finished by 'The Mauler' after landing a huge right hook on the Brazilian.

Following his win, Gustafsson was awarded a title shot against Jon Jones for the vacant light heavyweight title.

Glover Teixeira has been in the UFC for quite some time. He made his promotional debut in October 2013. The Brazilian later fought Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title at UFC 172 but lost via unanimous decision.

Since then, Teixeira has had a series of setbacks inside the octagon that forced him out of a potential title shot.

Teixeria then had a series of setbacks inside the octagon that kept him away from a potential title shot. After an impressive three-fight win streak that put him on the cusp of a championship bout, Teixeira lost to Anthony Johnson.

Teixeira switched gears in 2019. He has not lost a bout in three years and is now on a five-fight winning streak in the UFC, with notable victories over Ion Cutelaba, Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.

Glover Teixeira will headline UFC 267 as he challenges Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight gold

Glover Teixeira is set to take on Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267. The fight will be Teixeira's second shot at UFC light heavyweight gold.

Jan Blachowicz believes he will knock Glover Teixeira out in the second or third round of their title fight. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Blachowicz made a prediction for the light heavyweight championship bout.

“2nd or 3rd round KO. I’m gonna be ‘And still’... we’re gonna hear, ‘And still.’ ”

You can watch Jan Blachowicz’s interview with Ariel Helwani below:

