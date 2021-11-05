Watch: When Alexander Volkanovski hilariously shut down Colby Covington's 'nerds and virgins' insult

Colby Covington is infamous for his trash-talk in the UFC. 'Chaos' has never shied away from hurling insults at his opponents and has regularly come up with unique nicknames for other fighters.

One phrase often used by the former UFC interim welterweight champion is, "Greetings, nerds and virgins." The 33-year-old starts many of his Instagram videos with this phrase.

You can see an example of it below:

In fact, at the UFC 268 press conference on Thursday, Covington even wore a suit that had the remark written on it.

However, there was one instance when Covington was shut down for his famed insult. The person to do it was none other than current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

In the lead-up to UFC 245, Alexander Volkanovski, Colby Covington and Germaine de Randamie were part of an event called the UFC 245 Athlete Panel. At one point during the event, 'Chaos' again used his trademark insult in response to a question.

When the event was about to end, the three fighters were asked if they had any message for the fans. At that moment, 'The Great' stole the show with the following hilarious line:

"Nothing wrong with being a virgin and a nerd."

Watch Volkanovski's hilarious response to Covington's phrase below:

You can watch the full event below:

Colby Covington was pitted against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245. 'Chaos' came up short on fight night, losing the contest via fifth-round TKO.

On the same night, Alexander Volkanovsi dethroned Max Holloway to become the new featherweight champion.

Colby Covington will return to action at UFC 268

Since his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245, Colby Covington has competed only once inside the octagon. The former interim champ took on former welterweight king Tyron Woodley last September. He defeated 'The Chosen One' via TKO in the fifth round.

Now, the 33-year-old is ready for his second encounter with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' at UFC 268. The fight will take place this Saturday inside New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Edited by Harvey Leonard