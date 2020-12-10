WATCH: When Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson fought a Sumo wrestler!

In anticipation of Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson's return to mixed martial arts, let's take a look back at the time he fought a Sumo wrestler!

The former UFC light heavyweight title contender recently signed with Bellator and will be competing in the division's 205-pound ranks.

Throughout his UFC career, Johnson, who also competed at the welterweight and middleweight divisions, shared the Octagon with some of the best in the world. He fought Dan Hardy, Vitor Belfort, Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira, and Daniel Cormier.

Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson has also faced some of the biggest competitors in the world, like the time he took on retired Sumo wrestling star Yamamotoyama Ryuta in an exhibition match back in February:

The 600-pound Yamamotoyama, the heaviest Japanese-born sumo wrestler in history, manhandled Johnson in the first tussle. Anthony Johnson held his own in the second exchange, but was ultimately beaten once again.

Yamamotoyama won sumo championships in 2007 and 2008, before ultimately retiring in 2011.

Anthony Johnson shared on his Instagram account the video of the sumo wrestling charity event.

Also getting to try his hand at sumo was UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes.

What to expect from Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson in Bellator

Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson ended his retirement after almost four years, announcing his return to MMA by signing with Bellator.

The former UFC light heavyweight title contender has been inactive since losing to Daniel Cormier back in 2017. But he definitely adds an exciting presence to the Bellator light heavyweight division.

Looking to welcome 'Rumble' to Bellator's light heavyweight ranks will be the likes of former UFC standouts in Alessio Sakara, Phil Davis, and Corey Anderson.

While it's not likely that he gets an immediate title shot, Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson will be a tough test for the promotion's reigning 205-pound titleholder Vadim Nemkov.

Looking past the light heavyweight division, Bellator also provides a number of intriguing matchups for Johnson at heavyweight, if he chooses to move up in weight.

Bellator's heavyweight ranks is home to the likes of Chieck Kongo, Jake Hager and Josh Barnett. Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson also holds a knockout win over Bellator's reigning heavyweight champion Ryan Bader.

Who would you like to see Anthony Johnson fight in his Bellator debut?