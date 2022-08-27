Watch: When Ariel Helwani interviewed a 15-year-old Justin Bieber about Taylor Swift dating rumors

Ariel Helwani is viewed as the embodiment of mainstream MMA media. The Canadian journalist has built quite a reputation for posing fighters with questions that elicit information that would otherwise remain a secret.

A name synonymous with the sport of MMA, Helwani once interviewed a 15-year-old Justin Bieber about his rumored relationship with fellow musician Taylor Swift. During the interview, the Canadian journalist asked Bieber if reports of him dating Swift were true.

Bieber immediately dismissed the rumors, stating that he was just hanging out with the pop and country music artist when they met during a concert.

Watch Ariel Helwani interview Justin Bieber below:

Ariel Helwani is all in for Paulo Costa babyface turn

Paulo Costa gained a lot of fans with his latest win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. The Brazilian has also become quite a likable figure in recent times.

Speaking on a recent edition of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani stated that he is all in for a complete babyface turn for Costa. The MMA journalist is also convinced that the Brazilian operates his Twitter handle on his own:

"A hundred percent on the Paulo Costa thing. Total babyface now, very enjoyable, very likable. I was telling someone, 'What I like about Costa is he looks like the kind of guy that you want to not like because he's so good looking, he's so big, so ripped... However, he's actually quite self-deprecating, he's very funny...' I really didn't think he was behind the Twitter, now I'm convinced he's the one behind the Twitter account."

Watch Ariel Helwani discuss Paulo Costa below:

Paulo Costa got back into the win column with a victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City. The Brazilian ended a two-fight skid, having lost to Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya earlier.

Following his latest victory, Costa revealed that he has one fight left on his UFC contract and that he is seeking a better deal before re-signing. 'Borrachinha' also previously expressed interest in competing on the UFC Rio card in Brazil in January next year. However, the Brazilian noted that there are other opportunities outside of the UFC, particularly in boxing, that he might look into.

