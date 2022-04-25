Watch: When coach Trevor Wittman showed nerves of steel while cageside at UFC 261 for Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas fights 

Boxing and MMA coaching legend Trevor Wittman demonstrated his belief in his fighters as his reaction was caught on camera at UFC 261.

While celebrating two big knockouts, the camera caught a clearly relaxed and unnerved Wittman as two of his top athletes hit highlight-reel finishes inside the octagon.

Wittman, who has an impressive resume of trained fighters that includes UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre, currently coaches welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, women's strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas and lightweight contender Justin Gaethje.

Last April, Usman and Namajunas emerged victorious over Jorge Masvidal and Zhang Weili. Despite the memorable stoppages, Wittman remained as calm as ever.

Check out Wittman's reaction to the KOs below:

The video of Trevor Wittman is an example of a coach who has complete faith in their fighters. Two stunning finishes, a title defense for Usman and a title capture for Namajunas, created a perfect moment of euphoria and respect as both camps celebrated the performance of their fighters, while Wittman remained collected.

The only audible sound from the American coach is an instruction he shouts to 'The Nigerian Nightmare' just before he lands a knockout shot against Jorge Masvidal.

The continued success of coach Trevor Wittman

Months later, UFC 268 also proved to be another successful night for the coach. In what was the the first time all three of his elite UFC fighters, Usman, Namajunas and Gaethje, fought at the same event, Wittman was in the corner for a trio of fights on the same main card.

A perfect night followed for Wittman, as the two champions defended their belts with decision victories, while Justin Gaethje's war with Michael Chandler earned 'The Highlight' and his opponent the Fight of the Night bonus.

The impact of Wittman's training cannot be overstated. Ahead of his title defense fight against Gilbert Burns, Usman decided that switching trainers would give him an advantage, as the two men were coached by the same man, Henri Hooft.

It came as no surprise that after training with renowned boxing coach Wittman, Usman defended his belt against both Burns and Masvidal with some impressive striking.

Controlling the fight against 'Durinho' with his jab and knocking out 'Gamebred' with a hard right was demonstration of the skills that have been coached and honed by the work of Trevor Wittman and his team.

