Watch: When Conor McGregor called Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz a "terrorist"

While in conversation with the media at UFC 229 back in October 2018, Conor McGregor held nothing back as he talked about Ali Abdelaziz. He accused the MMA manager of being a "terrorist" and a "snitch."

Discussing the manager of his then-upcoming opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor exclaimed:

"You should never take information from an informant. You should keep distance from the informant at all times. And that's putting it for the media. That's the friendly way of putting it. [Khabib Nurmagomedov's] manager is a f***ing snitch terrorist rat. And that's it. I could go into heavy detail. And I will. I will go into heavy detail."

Attempting to provide context to his claims, the Irishman continued:

"He was pulled off of a flight going from Cairo, Egypt, to New York City on September 11, 2001. He was caught with five passports in his possession. He turned informant and turned on the people he was working with. I don't even know how that man is in this f**king country."

Watch Conor McGregor's lengthy rant about Ali Abdelaziz at UFC 229 media day in the video below:

MMA journalist Mike Russell took to social media back in 2019 to lift the lid on all the charges that have been filed against Ali Abdelaziz. The Dominance MMA CEO's charge sheet included crimes of forgery, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit forgery and more.

Mike Russell @MIKERUSSELLMMA Here is his custody report and charge sheet: the crimes @AliAbdelaziz00 committed included forgery, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit forgery, accessory to forgery, unauthorized use of a credit card and theft. Here is his custody report and charge sheet: the crimes @AliAbdelaziz00 committed included forgery, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit forgery, accessory to forgery, unauthorized use of a credit card and theft. https://t.co/6olbyGDg2s

When Conor McGregor wanted to fight Ali Abdelaziz

In the same pre-fight interaction with the media, McGregor revealed his desire to fight Abdelaziz. He even joked about headlining the UFC 230 card against the Egyptian. The event took place in November 2018 at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

He was subsequently informed that Khabib Nurmagomedov believed his manager could choke the Irishman out. However, completely unfazed, he accepted the challenge and was keen to set up a meeting in the cage against Abdelaziz.

Days later, 'The Notorious' megastar went on to suffer a submission loss to Khabib in the fourth round of their main event clash. 'The Eagle' managed to overcome the challenge presented by McGregor with a brutal neck crank.

