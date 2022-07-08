Watch: When Dana White gave NFL star Maxx Crosby a tour of the UFC headquarters

Back in December 2021, Dana White gave Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby a tour of the UFC headquarters in Vegas. The NFL player, who has been a long-time fan of the UFC, was blown away by the facilities on offer to the fighters.

The UFC Performance Institute is a 30,000 square foot building that cost $12 million to build and is used by many fighters to prepare for their upcoming bouts in Las Vegas. Just moments after being greeted by the UFC president, Crosby said:

"It's insane, it's insane, I wanna move in."

Watch the full interview below:

When asked by White why the NFL player chose football instead of MMA, Crosby stated that from a young age he was exposed to football via his dad and brother. This naturally led the 24-year-old to start playing the sport when he was just "six or seven years old."

Despite being the son of the UFC president, White explained that his son, Dana White III, is currently playing football instead of pursing a career in MMA or fighting. His son plays as a safety for the University of San Diego Football Team and wears the number four jersey.

Did Dana White go to college and why did he leave Boston?

Yes, but not for very long. Dana White attended both Quincy College and UMass Boston but left both of them after just one semester. The UFC president was boxing at the time, which eventually led to White earning money via coaching.

White was a boxercise coach in his hometown of Boston, but eventually had to leave the state after being threatened by mobsters. According to the UFC president, he received a demand from the notorious Whitey Bulger and Kevin Weeks, who stated that White owed them money.

Watch the UFC president speak about the incident here:

Bulger, who died at the age of 89, had a long list of charges, with the mobster being charged with 19 counts of murder, racketeering, extortion, narcotics distribution, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

However, the forced move away from Boston was a blessing in disguise. Moving to Las Vegas eventually led to White getting involved with the UFC, which is now a multi-billion dollar company.

