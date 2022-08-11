Watch: When David Fravor and Joe Rogan discussed US navy's UFO encounter

UFOs are a topic that constantly seems to tickle Joe Rogan's curiosity. So when retired naval Cmdr. David Fravor appeared on episode #1361 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the duo delved deep into the fighter pilot's famous UFO encounter.

Fravor told Rogan that he and his wingman encountered a bizarre flying tic-tac while on a training exercise off the coast of San Diego in 2004. The retired pilot stated that the object that was hovering over the water didn't have any rotors for stabilization

The former naval officer added that he eventually separated from his wingman and tried to get close to the seemingly alien craft. Fravor was however unsuccessful in getting a close look at the object as it quickly accelerated out of his view:

"We're [Favor and his wepons operator] coming down, it starts coming up... So we kind of drive all the way around a circle. I'm descending, its coming up... So I'm about, probably two to three thousand feet above it and I just kinda drop my nose aggressively and I cut across the circle... And as I'm pulling up it's kind of starting to cross my nose and it starts to accelerate and within about less than a second... it just goes poof and it's gone."

Watch Joe Rogan and David Fravor talk about the Tic-Tac encounter below:

However, one of his crew members who took flight after him was able to get the unidentified craft on his Superhornets radar. Fravor explained that the UFO was actively trying to jam radar signals around it.

David Fravor tells Joe Rogan about an underwater UFO sighting

It seems like Fravor's UFO experience is not a one-off incident. Speaking to Joe Rogan on JRE, the retired Commander detailed an incident where a US helicopter pilot encountered an underwater UFO.

The retired commander said that while the pilot was on a torpedo retrieval mission, flying a CH 53 transport helicopter, he saw a giant mass appear out of the ocean.

Fravor told Rogan that the UFO left with the torpedo the hilo was supposed to retrieve:

"He's out he is picking up a torpedo. So he says, they hooked the diver up on the wench and they are lowering him in and as he's looking down he sees this massive... object, you know kind of circular, coming up from the depths. And he starts screaming through the intercom system to pull the diver up... And all of a sudden he said the torpedo got sucked down underwater and the object just descended back down into the depth."

Watch Joe Rogan and David Fravor discuss underwater UFO sightings below:

