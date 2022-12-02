WATCH: When Eric Deters, the Republican candidate running for governor in Kentucky, fought a cop in an MMA fight

The Republican candidate for governor of Kentucky, Eric Deters, once fought a cop in an MMA fight. Nicknamed 'Bulldog', Deters was a Cincinnati attorney when he took on Kentucky police officer Larry 'K-9' Shelton under the Intimidation Cage Fighting banner back in 2009.

Known to have sued the police for misconduct, Deters had long expressed interest in fighting a cop. Shelton fulfilled his wishes, thoroughly dominating 'Bulldog' en route to a first-round finish.

Watch the fight below:

Deters (white trunks) can be seen in an awkward stance from the very onset while his opponent looks relatively comfortable inside the cage. While 'Bulldog' managed to take the fight to the ground by catching a kick from Shelton, the cop immediately reversed positions, gaining top control.

'K-9' continued to control Deter on the ground but was unable to land significant damage, forcing the referee to stand them back up. Shelton rocked 'Bulldog' with a heavy right hand and soon after went in for the kill smelling blood. The affair ended within the opening frame as the attorney tapped out to a barrage of punches from the cop.

Eric Deters earned his opponent's respect by stepping inside the cage

Kentucky cop Larry Shelton did not leave any stone unturned preparing for his MMA fight against Eric Deters. Having trained with Vision MMA coaches Scott O’Brien and Dan McMillan, Shelton might have even been prepared for an opponent of a much higher caliber.

Evidently the better fighter, Shelton felt like his opponent's lack of experience was visible inside the cage. Nonetheless, Deters earned his opponent's respect by backing up his talk with action. Shelton said of the attorney in a previous interview with combat sports journalist Brian Furby:

"I don’t think he was comfortable in the cage. That may be lack of experience but I have to admit I respect him now. He opened his mouth, but got in there and I respect that. He may do some things I disagree with but I respect that." h/t previouslyviewed.blogspot.com

Currently running for Governor of Kentucky, Eric Deters has been a staunch supporter of former Republican president Donald Trump through and through. The attorney is also an unabashed detractor of Senate minority leader and Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell. Former UFC fighter and Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz is endorsing 'Bulldog' for the upcoming elections.

Borrachinha Depot @FullContactMTWF In his endorsement speech for Eric Deters, Tito called him Eric Deters, Eric Deter, Eric Jeters, and Eric Leaders. In his endorsement speech for Eric Deters, Tito called him Eric Deters, Eric Deter, Eric Jeters, and Eric Leaders. https://t.co/0xxVYL6gvH

