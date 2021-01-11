Watch: When Floyd Mayweather schooled Canelo Alvarez and handed him his only professional loss!

In 2013, Floyd Mayweather Jr. comfortably cruised past an up-and-coming boxer in Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican sensation, then 23 years old, suffered his first and the only defeat in his professional career at the hands of Mayweather in a superfight which was dubbed as "The One".

The entire fight is now available for the fans to see how the two boxing greats fared in their highly-anticipated 12-round battle. Mayweather vs. Alvarez fight is uploaded in high definition by YouTube channel "Silva" on the video-sharing platform.

Mayweather put on a performance of a lifetime, displaying his sheer boxing genius with extreme perfection. Although the fight went the distance, it was the American boxer who stole the show with a majority decision over Alvarez. Two judges scored the contest 116-112, and 117-111 respectively in Mayweather's favor, while C. J. Ross - who eventually retired after the fight - scored it 114-114. The judges' scorecard briefly remained a topic of discussion following the bout.

The fight took place in a sold-out MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Mayweather was challenging Alvarez for the WBC and The Ring light middleweight titles by jumping a weight class to tip the scales at 152lbs. Alvarez, on the other hand, apparently weighed 165lbs on the fight day.

Mayweather outclassed Alvarez in all the departments, having landed 232 of 505 punches, compared to the Mexican's 117 of 526, according to CompuBox stats.

Floyd Mayweather gets a majority decision win over Canelo Alvarez. One judge scored it a 114-114 draw. #TheOne pic.twitter.com/W2OQnUCjXu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 15, 2013

Will Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Canelo Alvarez fight again?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Canelo Alvarez

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Canelo Alvarez both achieved great success after their fight in 2013. Mayweather defeated the likes of Marcos Maidana, Manny Pacquiao, Andre Berto, and Conor McGregor before he called it quits, while Alvarez went on to become a world champion in four different weight classes.

That said, a potential rematch between the two legendary names can never be off the cards. However, Mayweather vs. Alvarez II is practically unfeasible given that the former is now 43-year-old, while the latter is only growing stronger at the age of 30.

Former boxing great and promoter Oscar De La Hoya thinks that Mayweather and Alvarez may never share the boxing ring again.

"I think the weight is just too much now. Canelo can't make 154. He fought at 175. It's impossible, unless Floyd gets to 168" De La Hoya told TMZ.