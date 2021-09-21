Watch: When a gassed-out Jake Paul sparred an MMA fighter and got submitted

Jake Paul and AJ Agazarm once faced off in an MMA sparring session that witnessed a gassed-out Paul lose via an arm-bar submission.

In 2017, ‘The Problem Child’ engaged in a friendly MMA sparring session with multiple-time BJJ champion AJ Agazarm at a UFC gym. The video was uploaded to Jake Paul’s official YouTube channel. However, it was later removed. Regardless, video clips of it are still available on the internet.

You can watch their sparring session in the video below:

While their exchanges on the feet were relatively uneventful, things changed once Agazarm shot for a takedown. Jake Paul initially defended the takedown well but gradually found himself dragged down to the mat.

Agazarm dominated 'The Problem Child' with ground-and-pound and superior grappling technique. Furthermore, Agazarm, the referee, and the others pranked Jake Paul by having the BJJ champion insinuate that he couldn't continue after being hit with an eye poke. They claimed that Paul was disqualified due to the eye poke.

Agazarm then burst out laughing and revealed that he'd pranked Paul. The fight resumed, and Agazarm once again took Paul down. He proceeded to end the fight in dominant fashion, making 'The Problem Child' tap out to an arm-bar in round two.

Jake Paul is now a boxer and AJ Agazarm is a professional MMA fighter

Jake Paul competed in his first white-collar boxing match in 2018. This was the year after his MMA sparring session against AJ Agazarm. Paul turned professional in January 2020 and now holds a pro boxing record of four wins and no losses.

Meanwhile, after competing in a few amateur MMA fights, AJ Agazarm made his professional MMA debut in January 2019. Agazarm holds a pro-MMA record of three wins and two losses.

Apart from their MMA sparring session, Jake Paul and AJ Agazarm have also sparred in a boxing session. This went differently, however. Paul appeared to get the better of Agazarm in this scenario.

Moreover, despite being on friendly terms in 2017, they’ve seemingly been at loggerheads as of late. Jake Paul has indicated that he’d be open to boxing Agazarm and his training partner – MMA legend Nate Diaz.

