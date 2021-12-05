Watch: When Joe Rogan broke down his walk-off KO from 1987 taekwondo match 

Joe Rogan is one of the most recognizable figures in the world of MMA. While the color commentator has been the voice of the UFC's broadcast team for decades, he has also trained in several forms of martial arts, including kickboxing.

On his podcast with stand-up comedian Hannibal Buress, Joe Rogan watched an old video of him competing in a taekwondo tournament from 1987. The footage shows Rogan landing a perfectly executed spinning back kick to his opponent before walking off the contest area.

The veteran UFC commentator recalled that he was just around 19 years old when the tournament took place. Joe Rogan went on to break down how deadly the spinning back kick can be when landed on your opponent, and explained why he had walked off after securing the knockout. Here's what he had to say:

"If you kick somebody to the body like that with the spinning back kick with so much force, he's not getting up. You have to walk away and make it look like it's no big deal. That is how my thought process was. Don't get excited and make it look like this is what I'm going to do to everybody. Just relax. Just walk off and have everybody so nervous that you don't even care. Like this is just a normal thing for you. You kick people and they go unconscious, they fall down and they can't get up. Because you are in a tournament so you are going to be fighting a bunch of people and they watch it. You might have to fight three or four times in a day."

Joe Rogan on what inspired him to do martial arts

Joe Rogan's love for the sport is unrivaled. However, not many are aware of what really inspired him to start training in various martial arts disciplines. In one of his podcasts, the MMA expert revealed how he first started training in martial arts. Here's what he said:

"I was scared of this one kid. We had this confrontation in a locker room. I remember him getting me in a headlock, throwing me on the ground and leaning like he was going to punch me in the face but deciding not to. I didn't know what to do. I had no martial arts skills. I didn't think he was going to do that and now here I am on my back trapped like, 'God damn, I got to learn how to wrestle. I got to learn martial arts or something.' So then I started taking karate and I started wrestling right after that. That bullying and that fear of being helpless made me get into martial arts."

