Watch: When Joe Rogan criticized Ronda Rousey's agents for referring to Amanda Nunes as a "victim" ahead of their fight

Amanda Nunes has been largely favored in all of her recent title fights for her ability to stalk opponents down and pick them apart in every aspect of the game. However, 'The Lioness' was massively overlooked by many in the lead-up to her first bantamweight title defense against Ronda Rousey in late 2016.

This did not sit well with Joe Rogan, who, on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, criticized the UFC brass for directing all efforts towards promoting a returning Rousey over the defending champion.

The UFC color commentator also took aim at Rousey's agents for branding 'The Lioness' as her next "victim" without any knowledge of who 'Rowdy' was fighting.

"Holly [Holm] knocked her out and then when you saw Amanda [Nunes] knockout Ronda, I was like, 'How did you guys not see this coming?' This is not a good matchup and you spent the entire promo talking about this one person who's not the champion, who's coming back after a devastating knockout and then you didn't show anything about the one person who is the champion."

Rogan added:

"And then backstage, here's what crazy - I was listening to these agents talk because... [Ronda] was such a force, such a cult of personality that she had all these agents and s**t around her, it was like all agents of five backstage. So I hear these guys talking and one agent dork is talking to the other agent dork and he goes, 'Who's Ronda fighting?' I'm paraphrasing, but he basically said, 'I don't know who she is but she's a victim.'"

Watch Joe Rogan discuss Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey below:

Ronda Rousey was one of the biggest draws during her reign as bantamweight champion. Her impressive 12-fight undefeated run came to a screeching halt after getting knocked out by Holly Holm in November 2015.

December 2016 saw Rousey make her promotional return in an attempt to recapture her crown. However, her comeback was short-lived as she lasted just 48 seconds against Amanda Nunes.

Amanda Nunes hopes to re-establish champ-champ status against Julianna Pena at UFC 277

Amanda Nunes was on a tear in the UFC long before she dispatched Ronda Rousey in December 2016. The Brazilian registered her fifth consecutive win and second defense of the bantamweight title when she knocked 'Rowdy' out in their main event clash at UFC 207.

After two more title defenses, 'The Lioness' made history when she became the first women's UFC champ-champ by removing Cris Cyborg from atop the featherweight mountain in December 2018.

The Brazilian went on to have a solid 12-fight unbeaten run across both divisions before getting stopped by Julianna Pena in their bantamweight title showdown last December. Nunes has been training hard to reclaim the bantamweight gold, even leaving American Top Team to start her new gym in Florida.

Meanwhile, Julianna Pena has been quite vocal about pursuing a rematch against Amanda Nunes since capturing the title. At UFC 277 this Saturday, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' will have the opportunity to solidify her status as the bantamweight champion by producing another convincing win over the former double champion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far